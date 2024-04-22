Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 699.50 ($8.71).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redrow to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.10) to GBX 760 ($9.46) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Redrow to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 643 ($8.00) to GBX 688 ($8.56) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.34) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Redrow Trading Up 0.8 %
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,906.25%.
Insider Activity at Redrow
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.13), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($222,977.59). 25.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
