Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

RDDT opened at 40.88 on Monday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reddit stock. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

