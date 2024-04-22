Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 6.7 %

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

