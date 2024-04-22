Rallybio’s (RLYB) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of RLYB opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.64. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rallybio by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 45.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.