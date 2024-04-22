Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.09. 1,693,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.