Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Pure Storage Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

