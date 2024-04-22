PSI Advisors LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,665 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.