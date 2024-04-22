PSI Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

