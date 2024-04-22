PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,042,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PTLC stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

