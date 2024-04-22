PSI Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPR. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.