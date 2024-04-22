Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) is one of 981 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 6163 18319 43991 896 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.06%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$5.00 million -1.12 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $1.96 billion $126.51 million -3.94

Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -101.81% -82.18% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2,626.28% -225.88% -28.34%

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics peers beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

