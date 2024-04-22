ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.93. 5,205,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,891,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

