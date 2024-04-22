Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 30.4 %

IPDN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.