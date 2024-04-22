PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

