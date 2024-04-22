Piper Sandler Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $145.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $474.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

