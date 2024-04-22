Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 739 ($9.20) to GBX 650 ($8.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.65).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phoenix Group

Shares of LON PHNX traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 487.40 ($6.07). The company had a trading volume of 2,621,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.65). The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,481.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.93.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £90,116.88 ($112,183.34). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.55), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($262,174.95). Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.