Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $154.71 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.