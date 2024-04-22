PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $71,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 73.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

