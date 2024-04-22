Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Paychex worth $71,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,013. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.