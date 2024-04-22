Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

