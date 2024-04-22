Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
