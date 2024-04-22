Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.