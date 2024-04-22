OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

OSIS opened at $135.54 on Friday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

