Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ORC opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -175.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 914,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 685,424 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 521,401 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

