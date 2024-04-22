Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -175.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 914,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 685,424 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 521,401 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orchid Island Capital
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.