Oppenheimer Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $71.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

