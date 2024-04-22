Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

