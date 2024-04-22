Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

OLN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. 707,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,241. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

