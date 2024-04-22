Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.95

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 103510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.