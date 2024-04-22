Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of below $3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.83.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14). Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

