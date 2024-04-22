Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after buying an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.63. 1,512,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

