Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

