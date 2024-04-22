Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 204 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.90. The company has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

