Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $186,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

