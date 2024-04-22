Northcoast Research Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $126.66 and a 52-week high of $181.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.9% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

