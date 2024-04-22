NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $27.14 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

