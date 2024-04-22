Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $881.68 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $881.68 million and $71.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,693,351,904 coins and its circulating supply is 44,009,601,050 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

