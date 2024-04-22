Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,723,989 shares of company stock worth $30,191,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

