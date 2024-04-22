Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 113,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

