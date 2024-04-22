Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Monero has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $42.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $118.64 or 0.00182731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,926.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.52 or 0.00773976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00129631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00107370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,426,691 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

