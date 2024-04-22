Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) versus Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head to Head Review

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mobile-health Network Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $44.86 million 3.25 -$24.45 million ($0.45) -6.64

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobile-health Network Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Summary

Augmedix beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.