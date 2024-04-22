Mizuho Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.9 %

LVS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

