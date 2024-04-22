Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $480.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Microsoft stock opened at $399.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

