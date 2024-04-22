Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $98.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.