Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

