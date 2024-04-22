Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,188.54 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,577.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,269.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,172.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.