Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.98 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.98 million and approximately $323,387.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,525,670 coins and its circulating supply is 35,908,672 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,525,670 with 35,908,672 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.49833237 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $314,529.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

