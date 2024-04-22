Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Diversified LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.01. 3,668,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

