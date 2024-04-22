Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

