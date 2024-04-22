Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.79-11.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,332. Medpace has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

