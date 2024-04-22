Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.790-11.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.79-11.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Shares of MEDP traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.26. 355,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,859. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07. Medpace has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

