MCF Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

